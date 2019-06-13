Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry will introduce a bill next week banning plastic bags and charging a fee for any other bags given out at checkouts.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry will introduce a bill next week banning plastic bags and charging a fee for any other bags given out at checkouts.
The Plastic Bag Reduction Bill would also eliminate a voluntary plastic bag reduction program already in place for stores with food licenses.
Related Coverage:
- Whole Foods Will Ban Plastic Straws And Offer Smaller Produce Bags
- Baltimore City Council Unanimously Approves Styrofoam Ban
It would create a checkout bag surcharge for paper, compostable and any other bags given out for delivery or carryout use. The exact amount has not been announced.
Henry plans to introduce the bill at a press conference Monday afternoon.
Last year, the city council unanimously approved a ban on plastic foam containers for carryout food and drinks.