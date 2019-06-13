  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Council, Baltimore News, Local TV, paper bags, Plastic Bag Ban, Plastic Bags, Reusable Shopping Bags, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry will introduce a bill next week banning plastic bags and charging a fee for any other bags given out at checkouts.

The Plastic Bag Reduction Bill would also eliminate a voluntary plastic bag reduction program already in place for stores with food licenses.

Related Coverage:

It would create a checkout bag surcharge for paper, compostable and any other bags given out for delivery or carryout use. The exact amount has not been announced.

Henry plans to introduce the bill at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Last year, the city council unanimously approved a ban on plastic foam containers for carryout food and drinks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s