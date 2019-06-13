  • WJZ 13On Air

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America is starting its summer season with a Solar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The event will be on June 21, the first day of summer.

Participants will need to register with the Special Olympics online and pay a $25 registration fee.

Those who raise $100 or more by the end of the day on June 19 will get free park admission the day of the event.

For more information and to register, visit the Six Flags America website.

