BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s “Friday eve” and the weekend looms on the horizon. That “Friday Eve” thought makes a very wet start to the day not quite as “blah” as it could be.
Yesterday we started to look at the weekend, specifically Father’s Day. My advice, weather-wise, was to make a Plan A and B as there are a lot of questions to be answered. That has not changed. Still looking for a fine day tomorrow and a pretty good day Saturday. Sorry to tell you a question mark still remains for Sunday afternoon. And now to be honest there is a mention in the forecast of a possible shower/t-shower Saturday night.
All of this is due to a cool front slowly moving east. It is not like there is a shot of chillier air moving our way, frankly just a matter of a couple of degrees, but enough to launch some cause and effect. And that front which will stall to our East will keep us in some disturbed weather into mid-week next week.
Just remember the old saying, “Life is the ability to adjust to Plan B!”
MB!