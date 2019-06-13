Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers and a line of thunderstorms moved across the region late this afternoon and brought a few areas damaging winds and brief heavy rain.
Cooler and drier air is moving in overnight and will make for a very nice dry but breezy Friday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70’s which is about seven degrees below our normal.
Our weekend will start off dry, but increasing warmth and humidity may bring a late-night shower in some spots Saturday night, but a better chance later Sunday as we top out in the upper 80’s.
Warm and humid weather will be with us pretty much all next week as well. It’s an early summer preview.
Have a good night! Bob Turk