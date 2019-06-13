Comments
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — York Road reopened to traffic just before 7 a.m. Thursday. The entire road was closed just south of East Padonia Road after a sinkhole opened up in the street Wednesday.
Baltimore County officials said a water main tie-in was broken during overnight construction. They said that’s whats to blame for the massive sinkhole, which crumbled multiple lanes.
Crews In Baltimore County Continue To Work On Fixing York Road Sinkhole Site
The sinkhole itself was 8 feet deep, 30 feet wide and 50 feet long.
Crew members worked over night in order to reopen the roads for morning rush hour.