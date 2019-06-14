Comments
ARNOLD, MD. (WJZ) — A skateboarding accident left a 16-year-old in critical condition Thursday night, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call at Bay Green Drive and Caddie Drive in Arnold, Md at a little before 8 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses reported that a 16-year-old teenage boy was riding his skateboard down a hill when he fell and struck his head.
A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter landed at Broadneck Elementary School and he was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.