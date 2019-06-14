  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southeast Baltimore that left two people injured on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 block of N. Streeper Street around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two shooting victims.

Officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip and a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 1800 block of N. Montford Ave. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s