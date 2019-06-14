Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southeast Baltimore that left two people injured on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. Streeper Street around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two shooting victims.
Officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip and a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 1800 block of N. Montford Ave. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.