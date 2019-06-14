FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Woodsboro man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
During the spring of 2019, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received, “credible information” that an individual was distributing heroin throughout the Frederick County area.
As a result, the Narcotics Investigation Section initiated a criminal drug distribution investigation.
On Wednesday, investigators learned that the suspect traveled to Baltimore to purchase heroin.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Proactive Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on the individual’s vehicle in the Emmitsburg area for expired vehicle registration.
The individual was also suspended to drive in the State of Maryland.
A Maryland State Police K9 conducted a scan of the vehicle and recovered the following:
- 94 caps heroin/fentanyl: 28.5 grams
- 5 vials of cocaine: 11.1 grams
- Marijuana: 7.1 grams
- $393.00 U.S. Currency
Franklin Corum Jr., 67, was arrested on the scene and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.