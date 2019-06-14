BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to burglaries of United Gun Shop store in Rockville and Fox’s Firearms in Howard County.

Brandon Jackson, 17, Terrence Massey, Jr., 21 and a 15-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested on Friday.

Officials have thus far only released a mugshot of Massey.

On June 13, at about 2:35 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center was notified that the United Gun Store in Rockville was being burglarized.

The caller provided a lookout for five suspects, described as black males, to the call taker.

An officer from Montgomery County Police responded to the scene at around 2:39 a.m. and encountered a white SUV in front of the store.

As the officer exited his car, the SUV accelerated towards the officer and struck his car, disabling it. During the encounter, the officer discharged his service weapon.

The SUV traveled down Randolph Road approximately a quarter mile where it became disabled. Four suspects exited the SUV and fled on foot into the surrounding area.

Additional responding officers encountered the SUV in the travel lanes of Randolph Road. A fifth suspect was located unresponsive in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers removed the unresponsive suspect from the vehicle to take life-saving actions that were ineffective. The suspect was deceased on the scene.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Marquis Weems, age 17, of Anne Arundel County.

The officer involved has been identified as Officer John Gloss, a 20-year veteran, assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau. Per standard procedure, Officer Gloss was placed on administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

So far, 17 guns have been recovered with 10 firearms still outstanding from the Rockville burglary incident.

Investigators continue to work with the ATF to develop further information regarding the stolen firearms from both the Montgomery County and Howard County gun store burglaries.

Howard County Police are continuing their investigation and anticipate filing similar charges in the near future.