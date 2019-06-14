GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — A 44-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen living in Cheverly, Md., has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release, for the coercion and enticement of a minor to make child pornography.
Wilmer Flores Mejia must also register as a sex offender once he is released anywhere that he lives, works or is a student.
According to his plea agreement, in December 2015, Flores Mejia used a messaging app to talk with the victim, a 15-year-old boy living in El Salvador.
During a sexually explicit conversation, Flores Mejia agreed to pay the victim to send him a sexually explicit photograph of himself, which the victim did.
Flores Mejia’s messaging account showed that he had engaged in other sexually explicit conversations with minor boys several other times.
In a federal search warrant, cell phones from Flores Mejia had conversations with minor boys regarding sexual topics, and a notebook was also found with names and ages of boys from a village in El Salvador, including the victim.