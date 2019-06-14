  • WJZ 13On Air

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — After a two-day bench trial, a judge found Andrew James Cleary, 30, guilty of two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct for exposing his genitalia and fondling himself in front of teenage girls in two separate incidents last year.


On March 29, 2018, members of the Atholton High School girl’s track team were running in the neighborhood when they saw a man expose his genitalia and masturbate inside his parked vehicle in the area of Fair Oaks and Freetown Road in Columbia.

The students reported the incident to school administration and police were called to investigate.

Around two weeks, later, some of the same students were at track practice in Quarterstaff Road in Columbia when they saw the same man in the same vehicle masturbating again.

A witness later identified Cleary as the person in both incidents.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

