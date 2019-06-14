BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A manager for the Department of Transportation is no longer an employee after an investigation alleged he was driving for a ridesharing service during his regular work hours.

The Office of the Inspector General found that the manager frequently arrived late for work, while reporting normal work hours on his timesheet.

They said they could not substantiate whether the manager reported normal work hours when arriving late for work, the investigation did find he drove for the ridesharing service during his normal work hours.

It also found four separate days in which the manager drove for the service while he reported normal work hours for the City. The manager denied this, but the investigation then found the locations where the manager drove were outside of the Baltimore metropolitan area and in the area where the manager lived.

On three of the four occasions, the manager’s scheduled showed he attended DOT related meetings in the same areas where the ridesharing records said he drove.

The investigation also found 12 times where the manager submitted “questionable compensatory time slips,” Those included days in which the manager didn’t work compensatory time– or inflated the hours worked when he did.

The City said it took immediate action, and the employee no longer works for the City. The OIG also made a referral to the law department about reimbursing wages paid to employees.