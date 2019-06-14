BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former State Senator Frank Kelly has resigned from the University of Maryland Medical System Board.
In a letter to the outgoing board chairman, Kelly said he and his sons would be stepping down from various boards connected to the UMMS.
This comes just days after an independent report detailed business deals between several members of the Board of Directors and the hospital system.
Interim President and CEO of UMMS John Ashworth said the Kelly family has “collectively been passionate advocates of, and incredibly generous philanthropic benefactors to, the University of Maryland Medical System for more than three decades,”
Thomas Scalea, MD, director and physician-in-chief at R. Cowley Shock Trauma Center and system chief for critical care services for the System also heralded Kelly’s time with the UMMS, saying “Every person that has been injured in the state of Maryland over the past 40 years has benefited from his efforts.”
“In my opinion, there is no one more passionate and dedicated to the highest quality of care to our patients and thoughtfulness to our employees than Frank Kelly,” said Stephen A. Burch, Chair of the UMMS Board of Directors. “He has served this Board with honor, distinction, and integrity for many years.”