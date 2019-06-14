  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Crime, Extortion, Local TV, MS-13, Talkers

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A member of the Maryland MS-13 extortion operation in D.C. suburbs was convicted after a federal trial on Thursday.

A federal jury convicted Gerdandino Delgado-Escobar, 24, of Hyattsville, of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by extortion.

According to trial evidence, in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, MS-13 generated income from various sources, including the extortion of money from businesses.

Targeted businesses included drug dealers, brothels, unlicensed “stores” where food, alcoholic beverages, and cigarettes were sold, as well as legitimate businesses, including food and beverage sellers and distributors.

The evidence presented at the trial proved Delgado-Escobar was a member and associate of a clique of MS-13. From at least March 2013, Delgado-Escobar — working with other MS-13 members and associates — extracted weekly extortion payments known as “rent” from victim business owners for operating in territory controlled by MS-13.

According to evidence presented at the trial, the payments were generally about $40 to $50 per week for beer delivery businesses and around $115 per week for brothel owners.

As proven during the trial, Delgado-Escobar and his co-conspirators extorted numerous business owners operating in the Langley Park area. Delgado-Escobar conspired with other MS-13 members and associated to obtain money from victims through the use of actual and threatened force, violence and fear.

In one instance, a victim who delivered beer was grabbed by the neck, had a gun put to his head and was threatened with the murder of his entire family if he did not pay MS-13 for operating a business in its territory.

MS-13 members referred to these extortion payments as “rent.”

Delgado- Escobar remains detained pending his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s