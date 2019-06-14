Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NBA player Carmelo Anthony is among the community mourning Gerald Brown, a comedian and Loyola basketball player whose murder in northwest Baltimore last week rocked many people in the city.
Carmelo Anthony posted an Instagram story about Brown, saying, “R.I.P. GeeSongz,” and “Always laughed to keep from Crying,” with pictures of Brown and other captions including “Sleep in Peace,” “Only me and you know what we spoke about. I will keep my promise!” and Still Can’t Believe It.”
Before he was an NBA-All Star, Anthony played for Towson Catholic High School.
Brown, who also went by Geesongz, was a father of three. He was 34 years old.
Anyone with information about Brown’s killing can call Homicide at 410-396-2100. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7-Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.