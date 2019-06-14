BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two little kids thought they were going to catch a foul ball at an Orioles game recently, only to have it swooped away from them by an older Orioles fan.

In an Orioles game against the Toronto Blue Jays this week, a fan stole the foul ball from them saying “I know it’s terrible but I’ve been coming here for 30 years!” using his dedication to the team to explain his thievery.

Orioles fan steals a ball from a little kid and says "I know it's terrible but I've been coming here for 30 years!" pic.twitter.com/qa8tWi509W — Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) June 13, 2019

Twitter user @DanWeiner posted a recap of the exchange, pointing out later that a “steal was harsh” in retrospect.

In retrospect, steal was harsh. He beat the sparky to the ball fair and square. Gotta be quicker, young fella. — Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) June 13, 2019

The incident sparked a debate on Twitter: did he steal it or did he just get there first?

He was honest. And going there for 30 years, he deserves more than that. I still would have tossed it to them, however, him being honest, I tip my hat to him. BTW I was expecting him to rip it out of their hands. — Okie (@AnOkieinSC) June 14, 2019

Didn’t steal it. Was there first. Also, the announcer said he was threatening them, not true. — SF (@Shawn_21766) June 13, 2019

His feat has mixed reviews, some championing his efforts and others wagging a finger at him.

Even if your caught up in the moment, you have to think if this ball is worth the ish you will have to deal with now that Twitter knows who you are and what you did. Its a foul ball buddy. Let the damn kid have it. — AD 2.0 – West Coast Style (@amen422) June 13, 2019

Get ball, look at it, get a picture , then hand it to the kid. Standard. Is this guy gonna display a foul ball? Go home and play with it? — BlueDemon99RK Official (@bluedemons1999) June 14, 2019

Some said the man clearly had seniority.

He had seniority — Fredrick Mimms (@DtwMimms) June 13, 2019

30 years, he deserves it. Stop handing baseballs to kids just because. Make them earn something for once. Life lesson in foul territory. — Traitor & illegitimate POTUS 🇷🇺 (@1UrbanEarring) June 14, 2019

Should he have given the kids the foul ball? What do you think?