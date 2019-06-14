BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two little kids thought they were going to catch a foul ball at an Orioles game recently, only to have it swooped away from them by an older Orioles fan.
In an Orioles game against the Toronto Blue Jays this week, a fan stole the foul ball from them saying “I know it’s terrible but I’ve been coming here for 30 years!” using his dedication to the team to explain his thievery.
Twitter user @DanWeiner posted a recap of the exchange, pointing out later that a “steal was harsh” in retrospect.
The incident sparked a debate on Twitter: did he steal it or did he just get there first?
His feat has mixed reviews, some championing his efforts and others wagging a finger at him.
Some said the man clearly had seniority.
Should he have given the kids the foul ball? What do you think?