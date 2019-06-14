  • WJZ 13On Air

GAMBRILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County detectives need the public’s help to identify two suspects who were allegedly involved in a distraction theft at a store in Gambrills.


Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

Police said the man distracted the victim while the woman removed the victim’s wallet from a purse in a shopping cart.

The cards were then used at other stores in the Gambrills area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects is asked to contact Detective Dutton at 410-222-8772.

