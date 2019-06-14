1. Bar Liquorice
Topping the list is Bar Liquorice. Located at 801 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside, the cocktail bar, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ethel’s Creole Kitchen
Mount Washington’s Ethel’s Creole Kitchen, located at 1615 Sulgrave Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, which also serves Cajun, Creole and soul food, 4.5 stars out of 241 reviews.
3. Cultured
Cultured, a cheese shop and cocktail bar that offers tapas and more in Mount Vernon, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 520 Park Ave. to see for yourself.
