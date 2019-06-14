  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Bar Liquorice

PHOTO: LORRAINE B./YELP

Topping the list is Bar Liquorice. Located at 801 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside, the cocktail bar, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ethel’s Creole Kitchen

PHOTO: TRACIE U./YELP

Mount Washington’s Ethel’s Creole Kitchen, located at 1615 Sulgrave Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, which also serves Cajun, Creole and soul food, 4.5 stars out of 241 reviews.

3. Cultured

PHOTO: KIMBERLY K./YELP

Cultured, a cheese shop and cocktail bar that offers tapas and more in Mount Vernon, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 520 Park Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

