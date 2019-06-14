BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Broadway’s best-selling musicals is making its Baltimore debut.

Hamilton premiers at the Hippodrome Theatre at the end of the month and there are still plenty of seats.

The show is in town for four weeks. That means theatergoers can choose from 32 performances to attend.

“I think it’s the largest thing theatrically that’s coming to Baltimore,” President of Hippodrome Theatre Ron Legler said.

Tickets for the show went on sale in May. Legler said that the decision to sell tickets in May was a strategic choice.

“We want to make sure that the people who are coming here are paying what they paid for on the ticket,” he said. “When you read the ticket, that’s the price you pay and the only way you can do that is by buying from an authentic source.”

Your best bet to score tickets to the show is buying from either Ticketmaster or on the Hippodrome’s official website.

Legler said that he recommends investing in good seats sooner rather than later.

“There are 2,250 seats in this entire theater,” Legler said. “We’re going to have 80,000 people, that’s like a seventh of the population of the City of Baltimore. That’s pretty incredible.”

For those of you who know the songs really well, you’ll get your chance to belt your best rendition of “Alexander Hamilton.”

The Hippodrome is teaming up with Everyman Theater for a karaoke night of “Hamil-Tunes.” That will be on June 24.

There will also be a digital lottery for each show for a chance to score tickets. For each show, the Hippodrome will set aside 40 tickets for $10 a piece. You can check those out at baltimorehippodrome.com.