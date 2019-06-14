Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!
What a beautiful start to the day. Quite refreshing. Friday afternoon will feature a ton of sun, and a refreshing breeze. The evening will be simply beautiful. One of those day’s you really want to make your own, even if it’s just for some afternoon porch sitting or a walk after dinner.
HIgh-pressure ridging into the area will become a heat pump and the words “warmer,” “warm and sticky,” and “hot and humid,” will become headlines in the extended outlook. That should come as no surprise as that’s been part of the forecast for a few days now.
We are now essentially in the last week of Spring and calendar-wise with June 22 looming on the horizon, Friday might be the last truly Spring feeling day of the season.