Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore City Police, crash, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after two children were hurt following a crash in west Baltimore on Saturday night.

Rescue crews were called to the 1700 block of West Franklin Street and North Mount Street just after 9:30 p.m. At the scene officials found an overturned vehicle with two people trapped inside.

The two children reportedly suffered significant injuries in the crash.

There is no word on what those injuries are.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s