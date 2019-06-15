Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after two children were hurt following a crash in west Baltimore on Saturday night.
Rescue crews were called to the 1700 block of West Franklin Street and North Mount Street just after 9:30 p.m. At the scene officials found an overturned vehicle with two people trapped inside.
The two children reportedly suffered significant injuries in the crash.
There is no word on what those injuries are.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.