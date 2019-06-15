  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Pride Parade, Baltimore Pride Weekend, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Pride Parade is now in the books.

Hundreds of people packed the streets on Saturday to celebrate Pride Month in Charm City.

Parade goers cheered and rocked rainbow flags as the parade made its way through sections of the city.

Last year, 30,000 people came out for the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community.

The festivities don’t stop here. Sunday, the annual Pride Festival is expected to draw hundreds at Druid Hill Park.

The event begins at noon and will include family pride, elder pride and the pride ball.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s