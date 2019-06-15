Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Pride Parade is now in the books.
Hundreds of people packed the streets on Saturday to celebrate Pride Month in Charm City.
Parade goers cheered and rocked rainbow flags as the parade made its way through sections of the city.
Last year, 30,000 people came out for the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community.
The festivities don’t stop here. Sunday, the annual Pride Festival is expected to draw hundreds at Druid Hill Park.
The event begins at noon and will include family pride, elder pride and the pride ball.