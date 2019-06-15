



Visiting Hampden, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Greek spot to a vegan bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hampden, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Souvlaki Greek Cuisine

PHOTO: SOUVLAKI GREEK CUISINE/YELP

Topping the list is Greek and Mediterranean spot Souvlaki Greek Cuisine, which offers salads and more. Located at 1103 W. 36th St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find a wide variety of Greek-inspired appetizers, like the spanakopita (a spinach pie) and feta fournou (baked feta cheese). And then try an entree including salads, pita wraps and platters of pork, chicken, beef and shrimp. Click here to view the menu.

2. The Local Fry

PHOTO: SELWYN H./YELP

Next up is traditional American and Korean spot The Local Fry, offering chicken wings and more, situated at 711 W. 40th St., Suite 152 With 4.5 stars out of 367 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The menu offers a bevy of options on french fries, including the Korean barbecue cheese steak fries, the chicken bacon ranch fries and Hawaiian fries (topped with barbecue pork and sauce, kewpie mayo, pineapple salsa, bacon and scallions). There are also banh mi sandwiches, rice bowls and chicken wings on the menu.

3. The Charmery

PHOTO: SAMANTHA L./YELP

The Charmery, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 801 W. 36th St., 4.5 stars out of 444 reviews.

The shop serves handcrafted ice cream plus hand-spun milkshakes and floats, with root beer from a tap and sodas from scratch. The seasonal menu of ice cream flavors may feature salty caramel, Maryland mud and watermelon mint.

4. Harmony Bakery

PHOTO: NATALIA A./YELP

Harmony Bakery, a bakery and gluten-free and vegan spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3446 Chestnut Ave. to see for yourself.

According to the business website, Harmony Bakery is “Baltimore’s gluten-free, vegan bakery serving fresh, organic ingredients from local farmers.” The menu includes savory tarts, salads, soup, burgers, pizza and flatbreads and beverages like coffee, iced tea and locally brewed kombucha.