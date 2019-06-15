BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department rescued four people from a vessel taking on water in Herring Bay late Friday night.
Coast Guard watchstanders initially received the report from a person aboard the vessel and launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew from the Coast Guard Station Annapolis to respond.
When officials arrived on the scene, the 45-foot response boat crew members transferred two people aboard the response boat, assisted in de-watering the vessel and towed the vessel to Herrington Harbour North marina while the 29-foot response boat crew members also assisted in dewatering the vessel and escorted the 45-foot response boat into the marina.
The Anne Arundel Fire boat transferred the other two people aboard their vessel.
“We’d like to thank the Anne Arundel Fire Department for supporting this case so quickly,” said Ensign Clayton Harts, the command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region’s command center. “Our relationships with local state and federal partners help us to save lives and make the Mid-Atlantic waters safer for everyone.”