BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a massive fire that tore through a school in northeast Baltimore late Saturday night.
Authorities tell WJZ that flames broke out of the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys around 9 p.m. Fire crews say when they arrived, heavy flames could be seen billowing out of the second floor of the building.
They were able to get the flames under control shortly after.
No injuries were reported, but city schools will determine whether or not the school is safe enough to open on Monday.