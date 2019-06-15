Filed Under:Baltimore News, Howard County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Talkers

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who ran away from deputies.

Deputies attempted to arrest Denard Thomas in the 9200 block of Berger Road. After being handcuffed behind his back, he fled from the deputies.

Thomas was being arrested for violating his probation on a second degree assault charge.

He is now facing more charges, including resisting arrest, fleeing and second degree assault against a deputy.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

