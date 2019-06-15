MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead on Saturday.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released due to next of kin notification. EMS crews announced the victim dead at the scene. Investigators are now awaiting autopsy results.

The second victim is identified as Joshua Edwards, 22, of Greensboro. Edwards was the driver and sole occupant in a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata. He was transported from the scene by medevac to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Maryland State Police received a 911 call at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a driver traveling in the wrong direction, eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

Moments later Maryland State Police received another call reporting a crash on westbound Route 50, east of Route 704 in Mitchellville.

The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased driver was traveling in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of Route 50 when the crash occurred.

Police believe a separate crash occurred prior to the fatal crash on westbound Route 50 at Route 201/202. The driver of a black Nissan Altima told police he was hit by the car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The driver of the black Nissan Altima was uninjured.

A tractor-trailer was also on the scene of the fatal crash. The driver told police his vehicle sustained minor damage due to the crash. He reported no injuries.

Westbound lanes of Route 50, east of Route 704 in Mitchellville were closed for approximately five hours while personnel from the State Highway Administration assisted with detours around the crash scene.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command and Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team and troopers from the College Park Barrack are conducting a detailed reconstruction of the crash as they continue the investigation.