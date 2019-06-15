BALTIMORE (WJZ) — History was made at the Baltimore Pride Parade on Saturday.

Mayor Jack Young signed a bill that would allow all single occupancy restrooms to be used by anyone, male or female.

This is in an effort to provide a safe space for all citizens regardless of their gender identity.

“All of your elected officials believe in equality, we believe in everyone treated the same way,” Baltimore Council President Brandon Scott said.

The new law will open up all single occupancy bathrooms with gender-inclusive signage to male and female. This will allow members of the transgender community to use any restroom they feel comfortable with.

Councilman Zeke Cohen introduced the bill and it received unanimous approval from the Baltimore City Council.

“We know that in the city and across the country, restrooms are a space of fear and anxiety for a trans and gender non-binary communities,” Cohen said.

Bathroom laws have been a hot button issue across the country.

Some groups have pushed for transgender people to use the restroom that corresponds with the gender they identify with.

Other groups have expressed concern that if you were born a male, you should use the men’s restroom, and if you were born a female, you should use the women’s restrooms.

Just last month, the Supreme Court refused to hear a case where a Pennsylvania group tried to overturn a law that allows people to use any restroom that corresponds with their sexual identity.

Baltimore City Council believes that this new law will create a safe and inclusive space for transgender people.

“To our LGBTQ brothers, sisters and siblings, let me say this, the City of Baltimore sees you, we hear you and we love you,” Cohen said.

City leaders say this law will also help parents who need to go into a restroom with a child of a different gender.

The law goes into effect in about 90 days.