CRISFIELD, MD (WJZ) — Maryland State police are investigating following a small plane crash that injured the pilot and killed a dog.

Investigators say the pilot, Dennis Edward Shaw, was able to walk to his nearby residence after he crashed his plane near the Crisfield Regional Airport.

Shaw told troopers he crashed about 600 yards off the runway around 4a.m. this morning as he was attempting to fly to his other residence in New York.

The pilot told investigators he and his two dogs were the only ones in the plane when it experienced some mechanical problems and crashed.

Troopers located the plane and the two dogs but unfortunately one was deceased.   Shaw himself was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Several agencies including Maryland State Police, Maryland Department of the Environment, NTSB, and MEMA are investigating this crash and say the investigation is still ongoing.

