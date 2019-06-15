  • WJZ 13On Air

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after an overturned tractor-trailer caused a closure near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge for most of Saturday morning.

The incident started around 7:00 a.m. when a collision between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle caused the tractor-trailer to overturn. No injuries were reported, however, diesel fuel leaked from the truck’s saddle tanks which prompted a HAZMAT response.

The accident required responses from the Maryland State Police, Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, Prince George’s County HAZMAT and State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division continue the investigation into the crash and charges are pending.

