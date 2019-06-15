Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a nice seasonal and dry Saturday, we are looking at some changes for your Father’s Day.
A front will sag closer to the Mid-Atlantic and bring with it an increased chance of shower and thunderstorm activity.
Temperatures will peak tomorrow in the mid to upper 80’s. Later afternoon some showers and storms may develop, and cause some rain on your Father’s Day plans.
More showers are on tap for Monday and almost every day next week. Try to have a nice day and don’t forget your dad! Bob Turk