Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lockout of the musicians that make up the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will take effect Monday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lockout of the musicians that make up the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will take effect Monday.
The orchestra’s board of directors approved the lockout after the musicians and management could not reach an agreement by the end of the regular subscription season.
The move comes as the BSO works to end years of financial losses that led them to cancel their summer season.
Related Coverage:
- BSO Fights For Funding To Keep Them Playing At Annapolis Rally
- Maryland Lawmakers Calling On Gov. Hogan To Help Fund Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
- Baltimore Symphony Musicians ‘Caught Completely Off-Guard’ By Abrupt Summer Season Cancellation
BSO said a bargaining session with the musicians earlier this month was cancelled and no new date has been set.