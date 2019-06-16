  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, contract negotiations, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lockout of the musicians that make up the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will take effect Monday.

The orchestra’s board of directors approved the lockout after the musicians and management could not reach an agreement by the end of the regular subscription season.

The move comes as the BSO works to end years of financial losses that led them to cancel their summer season.

Related Coverage:

BSO said a bargaining session with the musicians earlier this month was cancelled and no new date has been set.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s