RIVERDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal shooting in Riverdale Saturday night.
The Prince George’s Police Department said the fatal shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday near the 6600 block of Patterson Street.
Police found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Prince George’s County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.