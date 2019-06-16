  • WJZ 13On Air

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of children and their families came our to celebrate reading at the Owings Mills Library for the Summer Reading Challenge Festival.

The challenge, hosted by the Baltimore County Public Library, encourages children to stay engaged with literature throughout the summer.

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe also appeared at the festival to get the kids pumped up to learn, create and connect through literature.

Throughout the summer, participants will read books, attend library programs and write book reviews to receive prizes.

The challenge runs through September 1.

