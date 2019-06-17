



Howard County Police have charged two suspects in the burglary of a Laurel gun store last week, after both were charged in a similar case in Rockville.

Terrence Massey, 21, of Annapolis and a 15-year-old male suspect from Glen Burnie have been charged in warrants for the burglary of Fox Firearms on June 12.

Police were called to Fox Firearms at around 2 a.m. and found that a stolen van had crashed through the front of the store.

An inventory check later confirmed a total of 18 guns had been stolen.

Overnight on June 13, a similar case occurred at the United Gun Shop in Rockville.

In that incident, Montgomery County police arrested three suspects, including Massey and the 15-year-old.

After an investigation and the discovery of four guns stolen from Fox Firearms, both suspects were connected to the Howard County case.

A third suspect arrested by Montgomery County police has not been charged in the Howard County case at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Massey is charged in Howard County with burglary, destruction of property, auto theft, reckless endangerment, theft and handgun violations. He is being held without bond in Montgomery County and will be served with the Howard County arrest warrant.

The juvenile suspect has been put in a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Fourteen of the 18 guns stolen in Howard County have not been recovered. Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.