BOWLEY’S QUARTERS, Md. (WJZ) — A 9-year-old boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries Monday morning when he was struck by a car in Bowley’s Quarters, police said.
Baltimore County Police were called to the scene around 8:34 a.m. when the boy ran across Carroll Island Road and back, and was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan as he was crossing the second time– just north of Issacs Road.
The boy was flown by Maryland State Police Medevac to a local hospital.
The driver remained at the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are conducting the crash reconstruction to determine the factors involved in this incident.