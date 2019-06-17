  • WJZ 13On Air

BOWLEY’S QUARTERS, Md. (WJZ) — A 9-year-old boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries Monday morning when he was struck by a car in Bowley’s Quarters, police said.

Baltimore County Police were called to the scene around 8:34 a.m. when the boy ran across Carroll Island Road and back, and was struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan as he was crossing the second time– just north of Issacs Road.

The boy was flown by Maryland State Police Medevac to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are conducting the crash reconstruction to determine the factors involved in this incident.

