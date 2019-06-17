Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced more details about their 2019 training camp Monday.
And once again, practice sessions will be open to the public.
There will be 14 open and free practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to host nearly 2,000 fans a day.
The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be Thursday, July 25.
The final date for fans attending training camp is Tuesday, August 13.
A free practice will also be held at the M&T Bank Stadium on July 27.