BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating another shooting on Monday after a 20-year-old man was found in North Baltimore shot in the leg.
At around 1:11 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4800 block of York Road for a report of a shooting. The 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
While still on the scene, detectives were then notified of a second victim at an area hospital. An 18-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.
This is the fifth shooting since late Sunday night, with two of them being fatal, according to police.
Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.