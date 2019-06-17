Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shootings


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating another shooting on Monday after a 20-year-old man was found in North Baltimore shot in the leg.

At around 1:11 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4800 block of York Road for a report of a shooting. The 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

While still on the scene, detectives were then notified of a second victim at an area hospital. An 18-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.

This is the fifth shooting since late Sunday night, with two of them being fatal, according to police.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

