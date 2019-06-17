



The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra approved a lockout of its musicians Sunday. The decision went into effect Monday morning.

The Baltimore Symphony Musicians sent WJZ a press release that said as of 12:01 a.m. Monday they will not be paid, and that their health insurance will be cut off after June 30. They claimed the artists found out about the decision with less than three weeks notice, and learned about it through social media and not directly from BSO Management.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra website stated the BSO has faced financial challenges for many years despite “intensive efforts to increase revenues and manage costs.”

Meanwhile the musicians are asking for a two percent cost of living raise.

The orchestra’s board of directors approved the lockout after the musicians and management could not reach an agreement by the end of the regular subscription season.

The Baltimore Symphony Musicians disagreed with the decision, calling it “completely unnecessary.”

“BSO leadership points to an average $1.6 million annual shortfall in the operations of the orchestra,” the statement read. “However, what they don’t mention is that at the same time, the BSO’s endowment trust continues to grow in value. In FY17, total assets grew by $2.4 million.”

BSO said a bargaining session with the musicians earlier this month was cancelled and no new date has been set.

“Due to the Baltimore Symphony’s urgent need to address longstanding financial issues and change its business model, the BSO has made this extremely difficult decision,” said President and CEO Peter Kjome in a statement. “The BSO is a beloved and important cultural anchor for Maryland and our region, and it is vital that our community is home to an exceptional orchestra for generations to come.”

Related Coverage:

The BSO cancelled its New Music Festival and three summer programs on May 30 due to lack of funds.