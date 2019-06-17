Filed Under:Baltimore, Churchville, Fire, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News

CHURCHVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Fire officials are investigating a house fire that killed a dog and injured the owner late Friday night.

The one-story rancher style home started in the living room, officials said. Firefighters responded shortly before midnight and controlled the fire in 20 minutes.


Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal

The sole owner of the house was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center with second-degree burns on 18 percent of her body and smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the family dog died in the fire. The total structure cost was $25,000 and $25,000 worth of contents inside the home.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s