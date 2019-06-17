Comments
CHURCHVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Fire officials are investigating a house fire that killed a dog and injured the owner late Friday night.
The one-story rancher style home started in the living room, officials said. Firefighters responded shortly before midnight and controlled the fire in 20 minutes.
Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal
The sole owner of the house was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center with second-degree burns on 18 percent of her body and smoke inhalation.
Fire officials said the family dog died in the fire. The total structure cost was $25,000 and $25,000 worth of contents inside the home.