BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Driscoll’s just released limited time berries that Rosé lovers will love!

The limited edition “Rosé Berries” turn strawberries and raspberries into a blush color.

Rosé Berries contain sweet, peachy notes with a hint of floral as delicate as a rose.

The company clarified that no, the berries don’t actually have wine in them.

 

Rosé strawberries and raspberries are available from June through September.

You can purchase the Rosé Berries along the East Coast through FreshDirect.

