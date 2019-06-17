  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    02:05 AMMadam Secretary
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    03:30 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cirque Du Soleil, contests

Enter to win four tickets to see Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo show at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

The contest starts on June 17 and ends June 24 at noon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s