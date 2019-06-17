Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick police are looking for a missing juvenile who was last seen Sunday.
Gisela Maria Davis, of Frederick, was last seen by family members on Sunday. She is 15-years-old, around 5’0″ and 135 lbs.
She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a pink or grey t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen or knows Gisela is urged to contact the Frederick Police Department Non-Emergency line at (301)-600-2100 or Detective Rebecca Skelly at (240)-529-8844.