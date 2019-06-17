Comments
HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a robbery at a Taco Bell in Hanover on Sunday.
Officers responded at around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a robbery behind the Taco Bell at 2639 Annapolis Road.
Two witnesses saw a man approach a man sitting on the curb, push him backward onto the ground and then forcefully go through his pockets.
The witnesses said the suspect left the area eastbound on Annapolis Road in a black Nissan truck.
While police were responding to the call, an officer saw the suspect’s car near the intersection of Annapolis Road and Reece Road.
The car was stopped and the suspect, identified as Demaris Glover, 37, of Odenton, was arrested.
Glover is charged with robbery and second-degree assault.