Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Robbery, Taco Bell

HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a robbery at a Taco Bell in Hanover on Sunday.

Officers responded at around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a robbery behind the Taco Bell at 2639 Annapolis Road.

Two witnesses saw a man approach a man sitting on the curb, push him backward onto the ground and then forcefully go through his pockets.

The witnesses said the suspect left the area eastbound on Annapolis Road in a black Nissan truck.

While police were responding to the call, an officer saw the suspect’s car near the intersection of Annapolis Road and Reece Road.

The car was stopped and the suspect, identified as Demaris Glover, 37, of Odenton, was arrested.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

Glover is charged with robbery and second-degree assault.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s