PRINCE FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man Saturday in connection with a stabbing in Calvert County.
Mario Puzo Le, 37, of Huntingtown, Md., was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded, along with deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, to a restaurant on the 100 block of Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on a report of two people being disorderly.
Troopers found a 24-year-old man in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant bleeding from a stab wound to his torso. He was given emergency medical treatment before being taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center by a helicopter where he is being treated for his injuries.
Investigators said that Le was arrested and a knife was found at the scene.