WJZ WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George's County, DC Until 5 PM. Watches Across State Until 11 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms are expected Monday night, with several thunderstorm warnings and watches in effect throughout the night.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect until 5 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George’s Counties and DC until 5 p.m.

The main threat is 60 mph wind gusts and 1″ of hail.

There are severe thunderstorm watches for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys and Somerset County in MD until 11:00pm.

