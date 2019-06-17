Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Impersonating A Police Officer, Local TV, Maryland News, Talker, Virginia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a police impersonator trying to conduct a traffic stop on I-695 on Sunday.

Timothy Ervin Trivett, 54, of Yorktown, Virginia, was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and multiple handgun charges.

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, a Maryland state trooper saw a 2012 black and white Chevy Impala with blue and white flashing lights attempting to make a traffic stop on a gray Honda Accord on the outer loop of I-695 Green Spring Avenue in Baltimore.

The trooper pulled behind the Impala and saw Trivett, who was wearing what looked to be police equipment, body armor, and a uniform.

Trivett was arrested and taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center where he was later released on an unsecured bond.

Police continue to investigate.

