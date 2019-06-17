Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, cds, Crime, Drugs, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested two men in Glen Burnie on June 14 after an investigation in May found they were allegedly involved in CDS distribution.

Detectives received information about a possible CDS distribution in the area of 101 North Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Johnathan Michael O’Connor, 38, of Glen Burnie, and Frank Martin Saia, 48, also of Glen Burnie, were both charged with distribution CDS not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute CDS not marijuana and possession CDS not marijuana

Police recovered 85 suspected alprazolam pills from Saia.

