BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot in the head and killed in separate Baltimore shootings overnight. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they responded to the 2400 block of East Oliver Street Sunday around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. They found an unresponsive black male with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers said they began CPR until medics arrived.

A second victim from the shooting was found in the 1500 block of North Montford. They had been shot in the leg and groin.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the first victim was pronounced dead, according to police.

About an hour later at 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of East Fayette Street. They said they canvassed the area and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his arm in the 100 block of North Montford.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The third shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Kavon Avenue.

Investigators said an unidentified male was at the scene with a gunshot would in the head. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, but currently do not have a motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.