  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Murder, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Shooting, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot in the head and killed in separate Baltimore shootings overnight. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they responded to the 2400 block of East Oliver Street Sunday around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. They found an unresponsive black male with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers said they began CPR until medics arrived.

A second victim from the shooting was found in the 1500 block of North Montford. They had been shot in the leg and groin.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the first victim was pronounced dead, according to police.

About an hour later at 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of East Fayette Street. They said they canvassed the area and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his arm in the 100 block of North Montford.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The third shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Kavon Avenue.

Investigators said an unidentified male was at the scene with a gunshot would in the head. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, but currently do not have a motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s