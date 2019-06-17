Comments
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials closed York Road Monday morning for a water main break. The incident happened between Shawan Road and Ashland Road.
Some local businesses lost their water source as a result.
The Department of Public Works was not yet on the scene as of 5:30 a.m.
In a similar situation, a water main break on June 12 created a large sinkhole in the middle of York Road in Timonium.
It took crews over 24 hours to fix the hole and reopen the road.
The Maryland State Highway Administration said there is no time frame for when the road will be reopened after Monday’s water main break.
Drivers should use alternative routes to avoid delays.